USD/CAD again bounces off multi-month low on USD recovery, Canadian Retail Sales in focus

- USD recovers across the board after the New York Fed downplayed the President Williams’ earlier comments.
- The US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Canadian Retail Sales data will join trade/political news to direct near-term market moves.
Given the New York Fed’s attempt to downplay the President Williams’ previously dovish comments, the US Dollar (USD) manages to recover some of its earlier losses and triggers the USD/CAD pair’s pullback towards 1.3040 during early Friday morning.
The Loonie pair initially dropped to the fresh lows since late-October 2018 amid signs of a 50 basis points rate cut from the key Federal Reserve policymakers including the New York Fed President John Williams.
However, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, later on, downplayed the bearish comments by stating that the President’s speech was academic and based on research and was not about potential policy actions at the upcoming FOMC meeting.
Limiting the pair’s upside was WTI recovery on the back of the US comments that they have downed an Iranian drone and also due to Iran’s complain to the United Nations (UN) that their oil tanker is being seized by the British Navy.
It should also be noted that the US-China trade developments are going on with Reuters quoting the US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin who highlights chances of the in-person meeting of the diplomats.
Looking forward, monthly readings of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (July) and Canadian Retail Sales (May) will be up for grabs during the day. While the US consumer confidence gauge is expected to inflate to 98.5 from 98.2, the Canadian data could flash 0.3% growth versus 0.1% prior on a monthly basis with Core figure likely rising to 0.4% against 0.1% previous readouts.
Technical Analysis
Considering the pair’s repeated failure to slip beneath 1.3000 round-figure, chances of its pullback to 1.3100 seem brighter on the break of February month low surrounding 1.3070. However, a downside break of 1.3000 may fetch the quote to 1.2970 and 1.2915 numbers to the south.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD collapses with Williams, EUR/USD at a key inflection point
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1275 by the end of the US session as dovish comments from Fed’s Williams triggered a dollar’s sell-off. News that a US ship shot down an Iranian drone, right after Iran announced its willingness to reach an agreement not helping the greenback.
GBP/USD: 4H 100MA challenges immediate upside amid overbought RSI
The GBP/USD pair’s recent recovery is currently struggling with the 100-hour moving average (4H 100MA) while taking the rounds to 1.2545 on early Friday. Sellers await a break of 1.2510/05 for fresh positions.
USD/JPY continues to stabilize in the open of Tokyo
USD/JPY dropped from 108.00 to 107.21 for a one-month low overnight. In Tokyo, the price has been stabilising between 107.33/43. The slide in the pair came despite a strong end to Wall Street that took stocks off their lows.
Gold pulls back from multi-year high after New York Fed’s statements
With the US Dollar (USD) taking some of the pips back from bears, the Gold drops off the May 2013 high while trading near $1443 amid initial Asian session on Friday. The bullion surged the previous day after the key Fed officials.
Gold rallies towards June swing highs as bulls step in again
Gold prices have soared through the symmetrical triangle's resistance and bulls remain in control, pressing towards 25th June and 3rd July tops.