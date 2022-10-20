USD/CAD advances towards 1.3800 as market mood heats further, oil extends recovery

- USD/CAD is marching towards 1.3800 as the market mood has soured amid soaring yields.
- Fed’s Beige Book has indicated labor demand moderation due to economic slowdown anticipation.
- Oil prices have recovered firmly despite an addition in global oil supply from US SPR.
The USD/CAD pair has picked bids around 1.3760 and is aiming to recapture the critical hurdle of 1.3800. The greenback bulls have been underpinned as the market mood has soured further. S&P500 futures have extended their losses after a weak Wednesday session.
The US dollar index (DXY) has climbed to Wednesday’s high at around 113.10 in the early trade and is expected to surpass the same with less effort. Also, the 10-year US Treasury yields have jumped to 4.15% amid soaring bets for a bigger rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Fresh demand was witnessed in the mighty DXY after the Fed’s Beige Book cited risks of elevating inflation and weak domestic demand due to higher interest rates, supply chain disruption, and mounting price pressures. Sales for automobiles have turned sluggish amid higher vehicle prices and higher interest obligations upon the same.
Adding to that, economic activities have remained flat in major districts and labor demand has moderated as firms have ditched the recruitment process in anticipation of an economic slowdown.
Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans cited that the US central bank “Needs to make sure inflation pressures don't broaden further,” He believes that the Fed should have started tightening the monetary policy six months earlier than their first rate hike in March 2022 post-pandemic.
This week, Canada’s inflation data remained in the spotlight. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) escalated to 6.9% against projections of 6.8%. While the core CPI soared to 6.0% from the expectations of 5.6%.
In response to the higher-than-projected inflation rate, Analysts at CIBC believe the Bank of Canada (BOC) will need to hike rates by 75 basis points (bps) next week, against the 50 bps previously anticipated.
On the oil front, oil prices have rebounded firmly to near $85.00 despite the announcement of oil release by US President Joe Biden. A release of 15 million barrels of oil to balance the demand-supply mechanism from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may conclude the rally sooner.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3784
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3766
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3708
|Daily SMA50
|1.3324
|Daily SMA100
|1.31
|Daily SMA200
|1.2899
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.381
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3718
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3978
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3703
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3775
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.372
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3673
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3628
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3902
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive around 0.6250 on mixed Australia employment, NAB data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot around 0.6250 despite mixed Aussie statistics as risk-aversion and hawkish Fed bets propel the US dollar during Thursday. The Aussie pair’s resistance to refresh the weekly low could be linked to the anxiety ahead of the PBOC monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD bears step in as the US dollar resurges from the dead
EUR/USD is entering Tokyo offered on a stronger US dollar that has been coming up for air in the second half of the week so far. Risk sentiment has been doused by ongoing disruptions in UK politics and US monetary policy skewed heavily to the hawkish side.
Gold bears approach $1,620 support as risk-aversion, Fed bets propel yields
Gold price refreshes the monthly low near $1,626 during Thursday’s mid-Asian session. The yellow metal snapped two-day recovery the previous day while falling the most in a fortnight as sour sentiment joined firmer Treasury yields to underpin the US dollar’s rebound.
Avalanche: Bears enter the market aiming for $13
Avalanche price is declining in stair-step fashion, hinting at an explosive move to come. AVAX price shows an influx of bearish volume after breaching the 8-day exponential moving average. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $17.
What the US midterm elections mean for the dollar and stocks
On November 8, American citizens will head to the polls to elect their new Congress. Opinion polls and prediction markets argue the Republicans will take back at least one chamber, setting the stage for two years of political deadlock.