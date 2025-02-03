USD/CAD advances to near 1.4700 following Trump tariffs on Canadian imports

USD/CAD rises over 1% after Trump's 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, set to take effect on Tuesday.

The US imposed a 25% tariff on Mexican goods and a 10% duty on Chinese exports.

The pair appreciates due to the interest rate differential between the BoC and the Fed.

The USD/CAD pair gains strength for the sixth consecutive day, trading around 1.4710 during the early European hours on Monday. The pair has risen by over 1% following US President Donald Trump's 25% import tariff on Canada. Additionally, Canadian energy exports will face a 10% tariff, according to Reuters.

The US also imposed 25% tariffs on Mexican goods on Saturday, while Chinese exports will face a 10% tariff. These tariffs are set to begin on Tuesday and will remain in place until the fentanyl overdose crisis is resolved. In response, Canada, Mexico, and China have promised to retaliate against the extensive trade restrictions. China's foreign ministry warned that the tariffs would inevitably affect future cooperation on drug control, per Reuters.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar against six major currencies, rises for the fifth consecutive day and is trading around 109.50 at the time of writing. The ISM Manufacturing PMI for January will be closely watched during the North American session.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned Key Square Capital Management partners a year ago that “tariffs are inflationary and would strengthen the US Dollar—hardly a good starting point for a US industrial renaissance.” However, according to the Financial Times (FT), Bessent last week supported new universal tariffs on US imports, proposing an initial 2.5% rate that would gradually increase.

The USD/CAD pair appreciates due to the interest rate differential between the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the US Federal Reserve (Fed). Last week, the BoC reduced its key interest rate by 25 bps to 3.0% and ended its quantitative tightening program, indicating plans to resume asset purchases in early March. Meanwhile, the Fed has chosen to keep its interest rates unchanged.