- USD/CAD erases some of Monday’s losses and gains some 0.24%.
- A dampened market mood keeps safe-haven currencies like the greenback in the driver’s seat.
- Investors brace for US Consumer Price Index for July, with headline inflation estimated to fall.
The USD/CAD slightly advances from around Monday’s lows amidst a downbeat market sentiment due to traders preparing for July’s US inflation report. Also, geopolitical jitters, spurred by US House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, caused an aggressive reaction from China, extending its military drills beyond the due date.
The USD/CAD is trading at 1.2884 above its opening price after hitting a daily low at 1.2843 early in the North American session.
USD/CAD climbs on dismal sentiment
USD/CAD Tuesday’s price action is driven by investors preparing for US CPI. Last Friday’s US jobs report poured cold water on recession fears after creating 528K new jobs in the economy, consequently driving down the unemployment rate to 3.5%.
Meanwhile, investors quickly reacted to the US Department of Labor data, with money market futures odds of a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed sitting at 88%. Nevertheless, odds could be diminished if inflation numbers come lower than estimated, could influence the Fed to tighten at a slower rate.
In the meantime, according to analysts, a dismal Canada job report, slashing 30.6K jobs from the economy, is not seen as a factor to deter the Bank of Canada from hiking rates. Given that the BoC surprised markets by raising rates by 100 bps last month, analysts at Scotiabank commented that although July’s employment report disappointed, the BoC would continue tightening policy.
What to watch
An absent Canadian economic docket will leave USD/CAD traders adrift to US dollar dynamics. Meanwhile, the US docket will reveal July’s US Consumer Price Index, alongside a tranche of Fed speakers, led by Chicago’s Fed President Charles Evans and Minneapolis Fed Neil Kashkari, after the US inflation report.
USD/CAD Key Technical Levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2884
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|1.2853
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2902
|Daily SMA50
|1.2868
|Daily SMA100
|1.2788
|Daily SMA200
|1.2739
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.295
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2839
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2985
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2699
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2922
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3034
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
