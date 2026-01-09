USD/BRL pulls back after rejection at channel resistance – Société Générale

USD/BRL has retreated after failing to sustain a break above the upper boundary of its multi-month descending channel near 5.61/5.63 and the 200-day moving average around 5.50, Société Générale's FX analysts note.

Failure above 200-DMA keeps pair under pressure

"USD/BRL has pulled back after testing the upper boundary of a multi-month descending channel near 5.61/5.63. It attempted to break above the 200-DMA (currently near 5.50) but failed to sustain the move."

"It is gradually drifting toward the September/November lows around 5.27, a key support level. It will be interesting to see if the pair can establish a higher trough and form a base. A cross above the 200-DMA at 5.50 would be crucial to confirm a lager rebound."