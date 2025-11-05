USD/BRL finds support at channel base bear 5.27 – Société Générale
USD/BRL is stabilizing after testing key support levels, with technical signals suggesting scope for a short-term rebound toward 5.52, Société Générale's FX analysts note.
Higher low at 5.33 signals fading bearish momentum
"USD/BRL decline has stalled after it tested the lower limit of a descending channel near 5.27 in September. It recently carved out a higher low at 5.33, which highlights receding downward momentum."
"This is also denoted by positively diverging daily MACD. A short-term rebound towards last month peak of 5.52 is likely. Overcoming this resistance may trigger a larger up move. Defence of 5.27 will be crucial for persistence in bounce."
Author
FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet
The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.