USD/BRL continues to grind back towards monthly highs in the upper 5.80s

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • USD/BRL, which rallied from around 5.50 to around the 5.75 level last week, hit highs in the 5.80s on Monday.
  • Higher US yields plus Brazilian government shutdown concerns are being touted as weighing on BRL.

USD/BRL, which rallied from around 5.50 to around the 5.75 level last week, has picked up where it left things off and continued to grind higher on Monday, reaching peaks above the 5.80 level during US trading hours. The pair is now only about 1.7% from its monthly highs in the upper 5.80s; note that a 1.7% move in one day would be far from extraordinary in BRL, with USD/BRL amongst the more volatile of the USD/EMFX majors.

Driving the day

Rising US government bond yields has not been helpful for EM currencies over the past few weeks, BRL included, so as long as US yields keep trucking higher, risks for USD/BRL remain tilted towards further gains. In that regard, Biden’s infrastructure package announcement on Wednesday will be of importance – if expectations are for a greater amount of borrowing, this will put upwards pressure on yields.

Note a number of domestic factors are also being cited as driving recent depreciation in the Brazilian real. The budget that was announced last Thursday has been labelled as “unfeasible” by economy minister Paulo Guedes and likely to result in a government shutdown before the end of the year; according to analysts, the budget would force the government have to function on not even half of what experts consider the minimum level to avoid a shutdown. Elsewhere in Brazil, the Bolsonaro administration continues to face challenges with the defence minister tendering his resignation and the foreign minister also touted to be on the verge of tendered theirs.

Looking ahead, the aforementioned announcement from Biden will be a key event, but so will US data in the form of the March ISM manufacturing survey on Thursday and the March labour market report on Friday. Out of Brazil, February budget data out on Wednesday will be of note, as will February Industrial Output and March trade data, both out on Thursday.

USD/BRL

Overview
Today last price 5.7822
Today Daily Change 0.0256
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 5.7566
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 5.6297
Daily SMA50 5.4962
Daily SMA100 5.378
Daily SMA200 5.411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.7574
Previous Daily Low 5.6303
Previous Weekly High 5.7574
Previous Weekly Low 5.4646
Previous Monthly High 5.608
Previous Monthly Low 5.3057
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 5.7088
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 5.6788
Daily Pivot Point S1 5.6721
Daily Pivot Point S2 5.5876
Daily Pivot Point S3 5.545
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.7992
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.8419
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.9264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD about to challenge the year low

EUR/USD about to challenge the year low

The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips above its yearly low at 1.1760, as investors rush into safe-haven assets. Caution fueled by uncertainty surrounding US President Biden’s spending program.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening

GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening

GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking

XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking

The price of gold is falling at the start of the week as the US dollar extends higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY. The 10-year yield is higher by 2.56% having made a recent high of 1.7170%.

Gold News

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bullish outlook affirmed last week

Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bullish outlook affirmed last week

Stellar price has trended sideways for 33 days between $0.440 and $0.350, and on below-average volume on each day. The 8.5% decline on March 24 was exhausted by the 25th, and XLM closed with a hammer pattern on the weekly chart, putting traders on alert that bulls were back in control. 

Read more

US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout

US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout

Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures