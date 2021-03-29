USD/BRL continues to grind back towards monthly highs in the upper 5.80s

- USD/BRL, which rallied from around 5.50 to around the 5.75 level last week, hit highs in the 5.80s on Monday.
- Higher US yields plus Brazilian government shutdown concerns are being touted as weighing on BRL.
USD/BRL, which rallied from around 5.50 to around the 5.75 level last week, has picked up where it left things off and continued to grind higher on Monday, reaching peaks above the 5.80 level during US trading hours. The pair is now only about 1.7% from its monthly highs in the upper 5.80s; note that a 1.7% move in one day would be far from extraordinary in BRL, with USD/BRL amongst the more volatile of the USD/EMFX majors.
Driving the day
Rising US government bond yields has not been helpful for EM currencies over the past few weeks, BRL included, so as long as US yields keep trucking higher, risks for USD/BRL remain tilted towards further gains. In that regard, Biden’s infrastructure package announcement on Wednesday will be of importance – if expectations are for a greater amount of borrowing, this will put upwards pressure on yields.
Note a number of domestic factors are also being cited as driving recent depreciation in the Brazilian real. The budget that was announced last Thursday has been labelled as “unfeasible” by economy minister Paulo Guedes and likely to result in a government shutdown before the end of the year; according to analysts, the budget would force the government have to function on not even half of what experts consider the minimum level to avoid a shutdown. Elsewhere in Brazil, the Bolsonaro administration continues to face challenges with the defence minister tendering his resignation and the foreign minister also touted to be on the verge of tendered theirs.
Looking ahead, the aforementioned announcement from Biden will be a key event, but so will US data in the form of the March ISM manufacturing survey on Thursday and the March labour market report on Friday. Out of Brazil, February budget data out on Wednesday will be of note, as will February Industrial Output and March trade data, both out on Thursday.
USD/BRL
|Overview
|Today last price
|5.7822
|Today Daily Change
|0.0256
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44
|Today daily open
|5.7566
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|5.6297
|Daily SMA50
|5.4962
|Daily SMA100
|5.378
|Daily SMA200
|5.411
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|5.7574
|Previous Daily Low
|5.6303
|Previous Weekly High
|5.7574
|Previous Weekly Low
|5.4646
|Previous Monthly High
|5.608
|Previous Monthly Low
|5.3057
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|5.7088
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|5.6788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|5.6721
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|5.5876
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5.545
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|5.7992
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|5.8419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|5.9264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD about to challenge the year low
The EUR/USD pair trades a few pips above its yearly low at 1.1760, as investors rush into safe-haven assets. Caution fueled by uncertainty surrounding US President Biden’s spending program.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
XAU/USD suffers at the hands of the US 10-year yield spiking
The price of gold is falling at the start of the week as the US dollar extends higher despite the shallow daily correction on the DXY. The 10-year yield is higher by 2.56% having made a recent high of 1.7170%.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM bullish outlook affirmed last week
Stellar price has trended sideways for 33 days between $0.440 and $0.350, and on below-average volume on each day. The 8.5% decline on March 24 was exhausted by the 25th, and XLM closed with a hammer pattern on the weekly chart, putting traders on alert that bulls were back in control.
US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout
Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.