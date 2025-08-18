The Western press was quick to conclude that Friday's summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was a failure in that Trump had been dragged down an off-ramp away from a ceasefire and renewed Russian sanctions. Financial markets are taking a less critical view, however. EUR/CHF has largely held onto the gains made late last week, CEE currencies are looking to stay bid, and oil and gas prices are staying offered. European and US equity futures are trading modestly in positive territory after a good night for Asian equities, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
DXY to trade offered in narrow ranges
"We're no geopolitical experts, but if there was one positive piece of news to be taken from this weekend's events, it was the remarks made by US special envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia would accept a NATO-like US security guarantee for Ukraine. Ukraine and Europe have made security guarantees central to any path toward peace. Any further clarification of this situation today could be welcomed by markets, even though the issue of territory seems intractable."
"This is all happening amidst a benign global backdrop in financial markets. Confidence that the Federal Reserve is ready to cut two or three times this year sees investors happy to remain long risk assets. Volatility is low across asset classes, credit spreads remain tight, and emerging markets are in demand. Without much fanfare, Chinese benchmark equity markets are pushing up to the highest levels in a decade as investors seem happy to look through the impact of tariffs and welcome the prospect of stronger domestic demand in the Rest of the World. This is a negative backdrop for the dollar, and we expect it to remain gently offered this week. Away from geopolitics, the data calendar is relatively light, but there will be much focus on Fed policy. Wednesday sees the release of the minutes of the July FOMC meeting, where two dissented for a 25bp rate cut."
"Of greater interest, however, will be Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium this Friday afternoon. It may be too early for Powell to all but confirm a Fed rate cut in September. Yet when the facts of a 'solid' labour market change, Powell will have to acknowledge it. There are a few other Fed speakers before Friday, but Christopher Waller's speech on Wednesday looks to be on the payments system at a blockchain conference rather than the economic outlook. With risk assets bid and energy prices offered, we expect the dollar to stay under a little pressure as dollar-based investors continue to put money to work. DXY to trade offered in narrow ranges, before potentially breaking down below 97.00/97.10 on Friday."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of Trump-Zelensky meeting
EUR/USD is trading back and forth in a tight range near 1.1700 in the European session on Monday. Traders prefer to stay on the sidelines and refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of the Trump-Zelensky meeting on the Ukraine peace deal after no agreement was reached between the US and Russia over the weekend.
GBP/USD flatlines around 1.3550, with eyes on geopolitics
GBP/USD remains sidelined at around 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. Markets stay cautious ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day.
Gold sticks to recovery gains as Fed rate cut bets drag US bond yields lower
Gold clings to modest gains through the early part of the European session on Monday, though the lack of follow-through buying warrants caution before positioning for an extension of the intraday bounce from over a two-week low. Investors turn cautious ahead of Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy and European leaders to discuss a peace deal with Russia.
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI token's second migration talks gain traction
Pi Network (PI) edges lower by over 1% at press time on Monday, shifting from a consolidation phase. The downside risk escalates as PI forms a falling channel, ignoring the announcement of Pi Hackathon 2025 and a moderator hinting at a potential second migration event.
Five reasons why Trump’s trade war is likely to escalate
Buoyant markets, a resilient US economy, rising customs revenues, appeasement by trading partners and conducive politics point to further escalation in US trade tensions, already set to cut global output by an estimated 0.7pps in the medium term.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.