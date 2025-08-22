The dollar is doing a little better as investors re-adjust their pricing for the 17 September FOMC meeting. 10 days ago, the market priced a 27bp rate cut. Today, just an 18bp cut is priced in. This adjustment has provided a little support to the dollar. Driving that most recent change in expectations was yesterday's release of US S&P PMI data for August. Confidence rose both in the manufacturing and service sectors, pushing the composite PMI data to the highest levels since last December. On paper, then, the data doesn't really support the President's call for emergency rate cuts. The argument from the Federal Reserve doves, however, is that precautionary rate cuts are required to avoid a needless rise in unemployment, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
Sellers may return if DXY gets near the 99.00/99.10 area
"That brings us to today's keynote speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 16:00 CET today. Speaking to ING's US economist, James Knightley, earlier this week, James made the good point that Powell may want to stick to the script and keep the Fed's options open for September. The script can be considered the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), which in June saw a median of Fed members expecting two rate cuts this year."
"Powell can hang the Fed's September decision on the forthcoming August data releases of jobs (5 September) and CPI (11 September). His equivocal remarks might come as a disappointment to those looking for full-throated support for a rate cut in September. However, he is going to have to acknowledge the sharp downward revisions to the jobs data in May and June, and it seems unlikely the market will start to price the probability of a September rate cut at less than 50%."
"DXY has been a little stronger than we were expecting this week, but we imagine sellers would return if DXY got anywhere near the 99.00/99.10 area, which we would see as a near-term top."
EUR/USD is recovering ground to near 1.1600 in European trading on Friday as the US Dollar consolidates weekly gains. Traders prefer to trade with caution ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, as they pare back wagers on an imminent interest-rate cut.
GBP/USD keeps its defensive range play intact near 1.3400 in the European session on Friday. The pair struggles as the US Dollar clings to recovery gains amid strong US data-led reduced September Fed rate cut bets. All eyes now remain on Fed Chair Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Gold retains its negative bias for the second successive day on Friday and remains well within striking distance of the 100-day SMA support tested earlier this week. The US Dollar buying remains unabated in the wake of diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, which is seen as a key factor undermining the non-yielding yellow metal.
Flow (FLOW), a Proof-of-Stake layer-1 blockchain, has significantly strengthened its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem in the last quarter. Still, the ecosystem boost has not yet to translate into its spot market demand as the technical outlook suggests a potential trend reversal amid elevated bullish bets.
AI 2.0 = from “build it” to “prove it”: Big Tech’s AI investment is already in the hundreds of billions, but monetization remains modest. The cycle is shifting from spending on capacity to delivering productivity and revenue impact.
