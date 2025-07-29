The US Dollar (USD) has seen a solid advance so far this week as trade deals, or at least their outlines, are reached and US/China trade talks resume. But as we approach the 'business' end of the week, with the FOMC decision tomorrow and jobs data Friday, dollar gains are moderating and may be stalling, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note.
USD firm but trades well off intraday peaks
"The USD remains up on the day for the most part versus the major currencies but it is trading well off its intraday peaks after the DXY briefly edged above the mid-July high. It’s not clear to us that the USD rebound will stretch much further. It might, given the extensive fall in the USD through the first half of the year, but the broader drivers of USD weakness earlier this year—erosion of 'US exceptionalism' as tariffs undercut US growth and lift inflation risks and structural headwinds from weaker fiscal policy settings remain very much in place."
"In the short-run, the relatively disappointing run of US data reports has also added to USD deadweight. Whereas Eurozone and Canadian—for example—data surprises have been relatively positive in the recent past, US data reports have been somewhat hit and miss—steadier after a sharp deterioration through the first half of the year but perhaps not really robust enough to back the strength of the USD rebound in the past few weeks."
"The USD may be looking at more marked dissent in favour of cutting rates from at least two Fed Governors at tomorrow’s FOMC decision and the consensus forecast for NFP Friday is getting dangerously close to the 100k mark. Near-term fundamental headwinds for the USD may pick up a little more in the next few days. Intraday technical patterns look outright bearish; a push back under 98.50 on the index may see losses pick up somewhat."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
Federal Reserve set to leave interest rates unchanged at July meeting
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range last December.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.