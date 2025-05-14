US yields surge as traders await data, Fed cuts priced out on tariffs uncertainty

- Treasury yields climb post-CPI; 10-year up 5.5 bps, 2-year up 3 bps on firm inflation outlook.
- Fed’s Jefferson says policy is well-positioned but notes tariffs could cloud inflation trajectory.
- Market trims 2025 Fed cut expectations to 49.5 bps, down from 76 bps in early May.
US Treasury yields are climbing across the entire yield curve as market participants digest Tuesday’s US inflation data on the consumer side, with traders awaiting the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) April figures and Retail Sales. At the time of writing, the yield on the US 10-year benchmark note has edged up five and a half basis points to 4.525%.
10-year yield rises to 4.525% while real yields surge to 2.21%, as Fed officials flag tariff risks and easing bets fade
The two-year US T-note treasury yield, which usually moves in tandem with interest rate expectations, edges up three bps at 4.049%
US Treasury yields remained within the week's highs as market mood shifted positively on news that the US and China had agreed on a 90-day pause in tariffs and reduced duties by over 115%. The White House decided to impose 30% tariffs on Chinese products and the latter 10% on US goods.
Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson stated that the current monetary policy stance is well-positioned to respond to economic developments, noting that inflation data is consistent with further progress toward the 2% goal, but the future path remains uncertain due to the impact of tariffs.
Jefferson added that tariffs could stoke inflation, but it is uncertain whether they would be temporal or persistent.
Trump’s budget bill approved by US Congress
Republicans advanced elements of Trump’s sweeping budget package on Wednesday, approving tax cuts that would add trillions of US Dollars to the US debt.
Investors are eyeing the release of inflation figures on the producer side, alongside Retail Sales and job market data.
US real yields are also climbing, capping Gold’s advance
The US 10-year real yields, which are the difference of the US 10-year nominal yield minus inflation expectations for the same period, surge three basis points at 2.21%.
Traders priced out one interest rate cut by the Fed, as market participants expect only 49.5 basis points (bps) of easing, contrary to the 76-bps scheduled on May 7.
US 10-year Treasury yield chart / Fed interest rate probabilities
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains around 1.1200
EUR/USD continues to pull back from its intraday highs near 1.1270, edging closer to key support around 1.1200 as the US Dollar keeps trimming earlier losses. Despite the retreat, the pair is still holding onto modest daily gains ahead of Thursday’s remarks from Fed Chair Powell and a batch of high-impact US data.
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3300 on Dollar's bounce
GBP/USD is fluctuating around the 1.3300 support on Wednesday, giving back its earlier push toward the 1.3370 zone amid a solid rebound in the Greenback. Cable’s initial gains had been underpinned by hawkish comments from BoE officials, ahead of a packed UK data calendar on Thursday.
Gold looks consolidative below 3,200
Gold appears to have entered a brief consolidation phase below the $3,200 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, following an earlier drop to five-week lows. The retreat came as investors continued to rotate out of the safe-haven asset, with growing optimism over trade developments driving steady selling in the metal.
Crypto optimism continues as markets believe worst of trade crisis is over
The cryptocurrency market capitalization holds above $3.45 trillion while the top three cryptos (Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP are in the green on Wednesday. Sentiment among market participants has improved as the uncertainty surrounding the trade war crisis settles.
US-China trade truce only emphasizes timeless investing truths
Markets roared back to life as the US and China hit pause on their escalating trade war, with both sides emphasizing mutual respect and dignity. But it wasn’t the fine print that moved markets—it was the mood shift. Investors rushed back into risk assets, betting that the worst might be behind us.