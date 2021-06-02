During May, the US dollar weakened notably against the euro, moving from 1.2029 to 1.2195. The US Dollar Index also drop by 1.6%. The increased evidence of US yields being in equilibrium will help keep the US dollar under downward pressure over the near-term, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
Key factors ahead will determine policy expectations and the dollar
“Crucial for the markets will be events going forward that will determine the Fed’s reaction function. But to arrive at a point of ‘substantial progress’ toward its goals, some notable gains in employment will be required. Secondly, a period of time is required in order to assess the sustainability of inflation expectations (10yr breakeven) which have reached around desired levels. Our assumption is that inflation will indeed prove transitory and while some big increases in jobs are likely, it will be some time before recovery is in sight.”
“The USD will be influenced by the outlook for fiscal policy. The GOP has rejected the White House toned down $1.7trn infrastructure spending program making it likely President Biden will have to go it alone. We expect infrastructure and social spending plans to get approved although the overall size may be smaller.”
“Our lower US yield profile means we have brought forward our USD depreciation more into Q3 and Q4. However, 2022 brings risks of the short-end of the US yield curve starting to turn higher in anticipation of rate hikes in 2023. That could see the USD show some degree of modest recovery by the end of Q1 2022.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.2200 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD drops toward 1.2200 amid an uptick in the US Treasury yields. US dollar holds onto recent gains amid higher yields, strong ISM Manufacturing PMI and covid concerns. German data and Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears likely to challenge 1.4120 on negative price-RSI divergence
GBP/USD trades cautiously above 1.4150 on Wednesday. The pair licks its wound after falling sharply from the highs of 1.4248 in the previous session. Negative divergence in momentum oscillator throws caution on aggressive bids.
Gold slips beneath $1,900 on US dollar rebound
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day despite a recent bounce-off intraday low, 0.17% on a day around $1,897 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Ripple eyes 30% advance despite stiff resistance levels
XRP price has witnessed a fresh bounce off a crucial demand zone, indicating a bounce from this barrier could kick-start an upswing. The immediate overhead barrier might hinder this rally.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.