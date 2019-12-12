US will scrap or delay and eventually scrap the December 15 tariffs – Goldman Sachs

CNBC News is out the latest comments from Goldman Sachs’ Analysts on the impending US Dec. 15 tariffs.

Key Quotes:

“Our baseline remains that the US will scrap—or delay and eventually scrap—the December 15 tariffs on $150bn of US imports from China and roll back the September 1 tariffs on about $100bn, in return for increased Chinese purchases of US agricultural products.”

Markets are now awaiting US President Trump’s meeting with his trade adviser due later on Thursday to discuss the tariffs issue. Meanwhile, USD/JPY nurses post-FOMC losses near mid-108s, as Treasury yields attempt a comeback.