US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 745K vs. 750K expected

- Weekly Initial Jobless Claims in the US rose by 9,000.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 91.00.
There were 745,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending February 27, the data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed the previous print of 736,000 (revised from 730,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 750,000.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 91.15.
Additional takeaways
"The 4-week moving average was 790,750, a decrease of 16,750 from the previous week's revised average."
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 3.0% for the week ending February 20."
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending February 20 was 4,295,000, a decrease of 124,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 4,419,000."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near daily lows ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, falling as US yields remain elevated . Fed Chair Powell's speech is highly anticipated and may include hints about the bank's thoughts on inflation. US jobless claims beat expectations.
GBP/USD succumbs to rising US yields as markets remain cautious
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.39 as markets retreat in response to higher US yields. Sterling pares its gains related to the UK budget and investors await Fed Chair Powell's speech.
XAU/USD bears turn cautious near descending channel support
Gold failed to preserve its early gains and refreshed daily lows in the last hour. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the metal. Oversold conditions on the daily chart warrant some caution for bearish traders.
Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing
Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).