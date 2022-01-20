US: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims rise to 286K vs. 220K expected

- There were 286K initial claims in the week ending on January 8, more than expected.
- In a reaction to the data, the dollar saw modest negative ticks.
There were 286,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the US during the week ending January 15, data published by the US Department of Labor (DoL) revealed on Thursday. This reading followed last week's print of 231,000 (revised up from 230K) and was well above consensus market expectations for 220,000. Continued claims in the week ending on January 8 also came in higher than expected at 1635K versus expectations for a more modest rise to 1580K from 1551K the week before. The insured unemployment rate rose slightly to 1.2% from 1.1%.
Market Reaction
The DXY saw some modest negative ticks in response to the data and has now dropped back to test the 95.50 area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directionless near 1.1350 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is struggling to find direction on Thursday and continues to fluctuate in a tight range around 1.1350. The data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 286K from 231K. On a positive note, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index improved to 23.2 in January from 15.4.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold continues to push higher toward $1,850
Gold preserves its bullish momentum following Wednesday's upsurge and continues to push higher toward $1,850. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% in the American session, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
Cryptos hit market bottom, but downtrend not completely broken
Bitcoin price is on track to tank towards $39,780, Ethereum price action bounces off $3,018 and XRP bears could get trapped as bulls make U-turns.
Tesla: More than just an EV car company?
Tesla is most well known for its electric cars. However, Elon Musk has long claimed that Tesla is more than just a car company. Tesla wants to become a key supplier of energy storage.