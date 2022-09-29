- Initial Jobless Claims in the US fell by 16,000 in the week ending September 24.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 113.00 after the data.
There were 193,000 initial jobless claims in the week ending September 24, the weekly data published by the US Department of Labor (DOL) showed on Thursday. This print followed the previous week's print of 209,000 (revised from 213,000) and came in better than the market expectation of 215,000.
Further details of the publication revealed that the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1% and the 4-week moving average was 207,000, a decrease of 8,750 from the previous week's revised average.
"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending September 17 was 1,347,000, a decrease of 29,000 from the previous week's revised level," the DOL reported.
Market reaction
The dollar preserves its strength following the upbeat data and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.5% on the day at 113.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9750 as dollar weakens
EUR/USD regained its traction following a dip below 0.9700 earlier in the session and started to climb toward 0.9750. The greenback is struggling to preserve its strength despite upbeat data releases in the second half of the day, fueling the pair's rebound.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.1000
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and extended its daily rally toward 1.1000 after having cleared the 1.0900 resistance. The modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar despite the risk-averse market atmosphere helps the pair stretch higher.
Gold stays in negative territory near $1,650
After having registered impressive gains on Wednesday, gold reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,640. Although the yellow metal managed to recover to $1,650, it continues to trade in negative territory amid a 2% increase in the 10-year US T-bond yield.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
XPEV falls sharply on Li Auto delivery news
Equities rose sharply on Wednesday, but the Chinese EV sector struggled. XPeng (XPEV) stock fell nearly 3%. Equities were helped by a pivot from the Bank of England, which set a fire under risk assets.