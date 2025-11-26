US weekly Initial Jobless Claims decline to 216,000 vs. 225,000 expected

There were 216,000 Initial Jobless Claims in the week ending November 22, a decrease of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level, the US Department of Labor (DOL) reported on Wednesday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 225,000.

In this period, the 4-week moving average declined by 1,000 to 223,750.

"The advance number for seasonally adjusted insured unemployment during the week ending November 15 was 1,960,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level," the DOL noted in its press release.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index inches higher in the early American session on Wednesday and was last seen posting small daily gains at 99.83.

(This story was corrected on November 26 at 13:47 GMT to note that the data is released on Wednesday, not Thursday.)