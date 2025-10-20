US Vice President Vance: No security plan to disarm Hamas

US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that there is no system that exists to disarm Hamas, after the ceasefire was broken by Hamas earlier in the day.

"There is no security infrastructure currently that would ensure Hamas is disarmed,” said JD Vance.

His remarks came ahead of his visit to Israel this week, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday and continue until Thursday.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the Gold price (XAU/USD) is trading 0.32% lower on the day to trade at $4,221.