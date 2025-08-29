US Vice President Vance: Don't think we allow bureaucrats to make monetary policy decisions

US Vice President (VP) JD Vance, in an interview with USA Today on Thursday, confirmed the end of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) autonomy.
Vance noted: "I don't think we allow bureaucrats to make decisions about monetary policy and interest rates without any input from the people that were elected to serve the American people...POTUS is much better able to make these determinations."
