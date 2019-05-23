US urges S. Korea to reject Huawei products, citing security risks - Chosun Ilbo

Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper reported on Thursday, the US government is calling on South Korea not to use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd products, according to Reuters.

In a recent meeting with a South Korean counterpart, a US State Department official was reported as saying that local telco LG Uplus Corp, which uses Huawei’s equipment, should “not be allowed to serve in sensitive areas in South Korea”.

The official added Huawei needs be eventually driven out of the country, if not immediately.