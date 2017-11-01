US: Trump’s press conference in the limelight - TDS

Analysts at TDS note that the US President-elect Trump will hold his first post-election press conference later today (11:00am EST) and will be keenly watched by investors.

Key Quotes

“Given the vacuum of information since the election, investors have largely been left in the dark regarding the incoming administration’s goals. This suggests that markets stand the risk of reacting sharply to both the tone and content of Trump’s remarks. If Trump focuses on the growth agenda (tax reform and deregulation) while steering away from talk of a border tax, conflicts of interest and foreign affairs, risk markets are likely to react positively, potentially nudging yields higher in a bear flattening move. A contentious tone to the conference and excessive focus on the aforementioned issues could sour market sentiment, lending support to Treasury bulls.”