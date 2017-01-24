US: Trump is a practical business-man - AmpGFX

In view of the Greg Gibbs, Director at Amplifying Global FX Capital, the hope that optimists have for Trump is that as a business-man he will make policies that help business.

Key Quotes

“He also appears to be practical, meeting directly with the CEOs of major US companies to gauge their opinions and seek support for his policies for boosting manufacturing and implementing border taxes.”

“Meeting directly with key figures across a range of issues during his transition to President, many coming from the alternative point of view, might be regarded as a strength of his approach to date. One might hope that this is a sign of practical policy making and consensus building that contrasts with his alarmist rhetoric and battle with straw-figures like the media."

"One more clearly positive message for the economy is that Trump said he would reduce government regulation by at least 75%.”