Trump: US and UK strike new trade agreement

US President Donald Trump made a flurry of remarks on Thursday, highlighting what he described as a major breakthrough in trade relations with the United Kingdom.
Key Takeaways
- Just concluded rare earth deal with Ukraine.
- Speaking with Zelenskiy soon.
- Reached breakthrough deal with UK.
- UK agreement increases access for beef, ethanol.
- UK will reduce non-tariff barriers.
- UK will fast track US goods through customs.
- Won't be any red tape.
- Things will move quick both ways.
- Will receive new market access for US chemicals, machinery.
- Have many meetings planned, every country wants a deal.
- Want protections for steel.
- Going to be uneasing on steel.
- Deal includes plans to bring UK into economic security alignment with US.
- From UK trade deal, the US will raise $6B in external revenue from 10% tariffs, $5B in new export opportunities.
- US-UK trade deal will lead to the creation of an aluminium and stell trading zone, and a secure pharmaceutical supply chain.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trims gains, challenges 1.3300
GBP/USD posted modest gains on Thursday, staying just above the 1.3300 level after the BoE delivered a widely anticipated 25 bps rate cut and President Trump announced a US-UK trade agreement. Governor Andrew Bailey signalled a cautious stance on further easing, stressing the need for a gradual approach.
EUR/USD turns negative below 1.1300
EUR/USD fell below the 1.1300 threshold on Thursday, edging toward session lows as the US dollar gained ground. The greenback drew support from stronger-than-expected labour market data, a cautious tone from the Federal Reserve, and growing optimism surrounding a new UK-US trade agreement.
Gold remains offered around $3,350
Gold bounced off daily lows near $3,320 on Thursday, settling around the $3,350 zone per troy ounce on the back of rising geopolitical tensions, though gains remained capped by the US Dollar’s strength, bolstered by the Fed’s relatively hawkish stance.
XRP price picks up steam supported by heightened risk-on sentiment
XRP is knocking on the 50- and 100-day EMAs confluence resistance at $2.21 amid gains in the broader crypto market. The derivatives market Open Interest regains momentum as the long-to-short ratio leans bullish.
FOMC's holding pattern continues
As universally expected, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided at the conclusion of its meeting today to keep the target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%.