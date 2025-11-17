US Treasury’s Bessent: Rare earths deal will 'hopefully' be done by Thanksgiving — Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that a rare earths deal between the U.S. and China will "hopefully" be done by Thanksgiving, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Key quotes

Rare earths deal with China will "hopefully" be done by Thanksgiving.



I am confident that post our meeting in Korea between the two leaders, President Trump, President Xi (Jinping), that China will honor their agreements.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.08% higher on the day to trade at 99.37.