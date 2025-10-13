TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Treasury's Bessent: 100% tariffs doesn't have to happen

US Treasury's Bessent: 100% tariffs doesn't have to happen
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

In an interview with Fox Business on Monday, United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that they have aggressively pushed back against China's export controls and called in a "provocative move," per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"In touch with allies, meeting with them this week."

"Expect support from India, others."

"Believe China is open to discussion on this. If not, we have substantial levers we can pull."

"We could move more aggressively than China has, everything's on the table."

"Confident this can be de-escalated."

"We don't want to decouple but China sending decoupling message."

"US is pushing for world peace, China is financing war."

"We'll see if china wants to be a reliable supplier of rate earths."

"100% tariffs doesn't have to happen, US-China relationship is good."

Market reaction

The US Dollar (USD) preserves its strength following these comments. At the time of press, the USD Index was up 0.37% on the day at 99.22.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD drops below 1.1600 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure in the second half of the day and declines toward 1.1550. Market fears over a re-escalation of the US-China trade conflict following US President Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on China ease on Monday, allowing the US Dollar to rebound and causing the pair to push lower.

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.3330

Following a short-lasting recovery attempt earlier in the day, GBP/USD loses its traction and trades in the red below 1.3350. The US Dollar rebounds as the negative impact of Trump's tariff announcement fades, making it difficult for the pair to build on previous Friday's gains.

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold notches new record-high, approaches $4,100

Gold preserve its bullish momentum to start the week and trades at a new record-high at around $4,090. The political drama in France, the uncertainty surrounding the US-China relations and the impact of the government shutdown allow Gold to remain attractive as a traditional safe-haven asset.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network Price Forecast: Recovery at risk as core team wallets shift 100 million PI tokens

Pi Network bounces off a psychological level for its third consecutive day of recovery. Outflows from the Pi Network Foundation wallet and Liquidity reserve risk additional supply pressure. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers