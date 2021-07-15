US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: Federal Reserve is doing a good job

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that the Federal Reserve is doing a good job and that she thinks the US will have several more months of rapid inflation.
Other key comments
Says gap between US foreign tax rates will diminish under proposed tax changes.
Says expanded child tax credit will not discourage people from seeking work.
Says worries about housing affordability.
Says sees interest rates remaining at moderate levels and inflation staying under control.
