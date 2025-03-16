US Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent: Correction in the markets is healthy

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said late Sunday that he was not worried about the stock market, which has slumped multiple times amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.
I’ve been in the investment business for 35 years, and I can tell you that corrections are healthy. They’re normal. What’s not healthy is straight up.
You get these euphoric markets. That's how you get a financial crisis.
I’m not worried about the markets. Over the long term, if we put good tax policy in place, deregulation and energy security, the markets will do great.
So I can predict that we are putting in robust policies that will be durable, and could there be an adjustment.
The country needed to be weaned off of massive government spending.
Tariffs are about making America rich again and making America great again, and it’s happening, and it will happen rather quickly.
There’ll be a little disturbance, but we’re OK with that. It won’t be much.
There are no guarantees about the chance of a recession.
At the time of press, the US Dollar Index was down 0.03% on the day at 103.68.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
