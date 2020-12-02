US Treasury Sec. Nominee Yellen: Urgent action needed to avert a “self-reinforcing” downturn

US President-elect Joe Biden’s Treasury Secretary nominee and former Fed President Janet Yellen warned that America is battling a historic economic crisis and called for urgent policy action to avert a “self-reinforcing” downturn.

Additional comments

“It’s an American tragedy and it’s essential that we move with urgency. Inaction will produce a self-reinforcing downturn, causing yet more devastation.”

“It is important to make sure the economic recovery leaves out no one as she pledged to “find a collective purpose to control the pandemic and build our economy back better than before.”

“I pledge as treasury secretary to work every day towards rebuilding their dream for all Americans.”

“To the American people, we will be an institution that wakes up every morning thinking about you, your jobs, your paychecks, your struggles, your hopes, your dignity and your limitless potential.”

Related reads