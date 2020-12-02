Dollar index violates 9-year ascending trendline, hits 32-month low

- The dollar index trades at levels last seen in April 2018.
- US yields rise on renewed expectations for US fiscal stimulus.
- Risk-on overshadows rising yields and keeps the dollar on the defensive.
Having dived out of the trendline rising from May 2011 and May 2014 lows last week, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is now trading at 91.24 - the lowest level since April 2018.
The greenback is down 0.6% this week despite an uptick in Treasury yields and US inflation expectations.
The 10-year yield advanced by ten basis points to 0.938% on Monday, the highest level since Nov. 12. The 30-year yield jumped by 12 basis points to 1.67%. Further, long-term inflation expectations, as represented by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate, rose to 1.81%, the highest level since July 2018.
Bonds took a beating on Congress' new push for federal aid
to businesses and state and local governments hurt the
coronavirus pandemic. Further, President-elect Joe Biden indicated that he would deliver a bigger relief package, forcing markets to price in a surge in bond supply.
Some analysts believe the US fiscal largesse and the resulting uptick in yields are positive for the dollar. So far, however, that has failed to materialize.
The dollar is losing ground, possibly because the renewed prospects of additional US fiscal stimulus are boding well for the risk assets. The greenback could suffer deeper declines in the near-term if the risk-on action continues.
Technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|91.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|92.42
|Daily SMA50
|93.12
|Daily SMA100
|93.3
|Daily SMA200
|95.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|92.02
|Previous Daily Low
|91.15
|Previous Weekly High
|92.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|91.76
|Previous Monthly High
|94.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|91.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|92.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
