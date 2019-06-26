More comments are crossing the wires from the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, with the key headlines found below.

Hopeful we can seal the deal with China. Won’t speculate on timing of deal. US-China trade deal is 90% complete.

Mnuchin’s positive comments on trade lift the risk sentiment across the board, sending the USD/JPY pair back towards 107.70 region while the Aussie looks to regain the 0.7000 level.