US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin believes economic sanctions on Iran are working

CNBC reports the latest statement out from the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, as he comments on the US sanctions on Iran.

Mnuchin said that he believes that the economic sanctions on Iran are working.

Meanwhile, both crude benchmarks consolidate the rally, with WTI holding firmly close to the 59 handle. USD/JPY remains sidelined below 107.50 level, awaiting fresh impetus from the key US Durable Goods Orders data.