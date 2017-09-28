US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Tax plan will pay for itself through economic growth

US Treasury Sec Mnuchin: Tax plan will pay for itself through economic growthBy Eren Sengezer
US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin ic out on the wires, with key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Trump tax plan is scored to 2.9 percent GDP growth over 10 years
- Trump tax plan will pay for itself through economic growth
- Trump tax plan projections on GDP growth are 'very reasonable'
- There is the possibility of a fourth individual income tax rate
- Federal government should not be in the business of subsidizing states
- Trump's non-negotiable aspect of tax plan is 20 pct corporate tax rate
- Debt ceiling issue needs to be fixed
- Comfortable government can currently be funded through January 2018
- Hope as part of December congressional negotiations the debt ceiling will be extended
- U.S. can get to higher than 3 pct GDP growth on sustainable basis
- Would like to make tax plan retroactive to beginning of 2017
- Treasury has made two giant cash shipments to Puerto Rico
