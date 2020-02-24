US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin sees no material impact from coronavirus on US-China trade deal

Reuters reports additional comments from the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, in an interview on Sunday.

Key quotes:

Do not expect the coronavirus outbreak to have a material impact on the Phase 1 US-China trade deal. Impact on US-China trade could change as the situation develops; better assessment possible in a few weeks.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Mnuchin said: “I’m not going to comment on monetary policy, but obviously central bankers will look at various different options as this has an impact on the economy.”

USD still remains the most favorite

The US dollar index quickly faded a dip to 99.45 lows, as it travels back to the 99.60 area amid a risk-off market profile induced by rising coronavirus contagion risks.

The haven demand across the financial markets is keeping the greenback broadly underpinned, as it looks to retest the multi-year highs of 99.91.