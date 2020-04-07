US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Seeking additional $250 billion for small business loan program

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announced on Tuesday that they will be seeking an additional $250 billion for the small business loan program, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, "the next economic relief bill should have more funding for people's immediate needs, election resources," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes edged slightly lower in the last minutes but remain on track to post decisive daily gains. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both up around 2% while the Nasdaq Composite was adding 1.3%.