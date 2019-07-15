US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Officials will travel to China if there is 'significant progress'

Commenting on the U.S.-China trade dispute, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin crossed the wires in the last minutes announcing that he is planning to have another call with Chinese counterparts this week on trade and added that U.S. officials will travel to China if there is 'significant progress' in trade negotiations.

Major equity indexes don't seem to be reacting to these remarks as investors are waiting for the critical second-quarter earnings figures. As of writing, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were flat on the day while the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.25%.