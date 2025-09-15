US Treasury Sec. Bessent: Made good progress on technical details with China

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday, the US has “made good progress on technical details with China.”
Additional quotes
Trump has great respect for Xi.
Chinese counterparts have an ‘aggressive ask'.
Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer noted, “we are close to resolving the TikTok issue with China.”
“We want to maintain a good relationship with our Chinese counterparts,” Greer added.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index is holding the rebound near 97.60, as of writing, while the AUD/USD pair keeps its range near 0.6660.
US-China Trade War FAQs
Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.
An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.
The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1750 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD stays in the red below 1.1750 in the European session on Monday. The pair faces headwinds from France's credit rating downgrade by Fitch amid political turmoil. Broad US Dollar rebound on repositioning also weighs on EUR/USD. All eyes remain on Wednesday's Fed policy announcements after the ECB's hold last week.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3550 as focus shifts to Fed/ BoE decisions
GBP/USD trades with caution near 1.3550 in European trading on Monday. Traders resort to position adjustments ahead of the critical Fed and BoE policy announcements due later this week. Meanwhile, the US Dollar dynamics and broader market sentiment will continue to drive the GBP/USD price action.
Gold holds steady amid weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction as traders await Fed decision
Gold attracts some dip-buyers near the $3,627-3,626 region during the Asian session on Monday, though it lacks follow-through and remains confined in a one-week-old range. Rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the US Federal Reserve keep the USD depressed near its lowest level since July 24 and continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Bitcoin steadies, Ethereum finds support, and Ripple breaks bullish pattern
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple hover around key levels after recovering by nearly 4%, 7%, and 6%, respectively, last week. At the start of this week, BTC is hovering below its key resistance level at $116,000, while ETH and XRP show signs of resilience that could fuel further upside momentum.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.