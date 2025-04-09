US Treasury Sec. Bessent: US has a strong Dollar policy

In an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said China's decision to raise tariffs on US imports to 84% is "unfortunate," per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"China's escalation is a loser for them."

"They can raise their tariffs but so what."

"A very good step with the Chinese is to acknowledge fentanyl precursors."

"China needs to punish people exporting fentanyl precursors to US."

"Allies coming to talk to US should think about how to rebalance China."

"China should not try to devalue their way out of this."

"China should come to the table."

"I think nothing systemic about deleveraging in bond market."

"Expecting bond market to calm down."

"Deregulation should let banks buy more treasuries."

"The US has a strong Dollar policy."