US Treasury Sec. Bessent says BoJ is falling behind the curve, expects hike — Bloomberg

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticised the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) stance on inflation, saying that the Japanese central bank is “behind the curve” and needs to hike rates to get price pressures under control, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Bessent added that he will discuss the issue directly with BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda.
Key quotes
They’re behind the curve.
So they’re going to be hiking and they need to get their inflation problem under control.
Market reaction
At the time of writing, the USD/JPY pair is trading 0.55% lower on the day to trade at 145.56.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
