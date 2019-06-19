US Treasury Official: Considering issuing debt linked to new reference rate

A US Treasury official made a statement last minutes that the Treasury Department is considering issuing debt linked to new reference rate, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR).
No further details are offered on the same.
As cited by the New York Fed, the SOFR is a broad measure of the cost of borrowing cash overnight collateralized by Treasury securities.
