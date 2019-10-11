US: Trade talks with China going very well – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities note that following yesterdays' tumultuous Asian session from conflicting signals, over the early departure of the Chinese delegates mixed with news of the US considering a currency pact with China as part of a partial deal, the US administration has stated that trade talks were going very well, "probably better than expected" according to Reuters.

Key Quotes

“Trump has reiterated his plans to meet with Liu at the White House on Friday, regarded as a good sign for a partial deal between the two countries. Optimism for a partial deal has given risk sentiment a boost.”