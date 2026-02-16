The AUD/JPY cross regains some positive traction at the start of a new week following the disappointing release of Japan's Q4 GDP report, which tempers Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike bets and undermines the Japanese Yen (JPY). Spot prices climb back above mid-108.00s during the Asian session and, for now, seem to have snapped a four-day losing streak to a nearly two-week low, touched on Friday.

Japan’s Cabinet Office reported earlier today that the economy expanded 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a 0.7% contraction recorded in the previous quarter. The reading, however, was below market expectations and tempered bets for an immediate policy tightening by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Apart from this, the underlying bullish sentiment undermines the safe-haven JPY and assists the AUD/JPY cross to attract buyers on Monday.

The Australian Dollar (AUD), on the other hand, sticks to its bullish bias on the back of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish tilt. In fact, the RBA Governor Michele Bullock said last Thursday that the central bank will raise interest rates again if inflation becomes entrenched. Moreover, RBA Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said that inflation is expected to remain above the 2%-3% annual target for some time and that the labour market has stabilised.

Furthermore, hopes for more fiscal and monetary stimulus from China offer some support to antipodean currencies, including the Aussie, and turn out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the AUD/JPY cross. However, speculations that Japanese authorities might intervene to stem further JPY weakness, along with bets for an imminent BoJ rate hike later this year, might hold back bulls from positioning for a further appreciating move for the currency pair.