US Trade Rep. Lighthizer: NAFTA is lopsided, needs to be rebalanced

US Trade Rep. Lighthizer: NAFTA is lopsided, needs to be rebalancedBy Eren Sengezer
Following the meeting with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts, the U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said that NAFTA was lobsided and needed to be rebalanced.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- NAFTA has resulted in a huge trade deficit, cost tens of thousands of manufacturing jobs
- We intend to reduce U.S. trade deficits
- Surprised by resistance to change from NAFTA partners
- Thought digital, anticorruption chapters would be finished by now
- No indication that NAFTA partners willing to make changes to reduce U.S. trade deficits
- Trump has been clear that NAFTA must be fair to U.S. workers
- Unreasonable to assume that u.s. will aid companies investing in Mexico and Canada to export to u.s.
