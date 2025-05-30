US Trade Rep. Greer: Concerned with China's non-compliance, has to be addressed

In an interview with CNBC on Friday, United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer said that they are concerned with China's non-compliance and added that this situation has to be addressed, per Reuters.

Key takeaways

"We have other tools if the tariff ruling goes the other way as well."

"Had emails and texts from foreign officials saying they are just going to keep negotiating with us as before."

"We've been focused on monitoring Chinese compliance or in this case non-compliance with the agreement."

"We have a standing call with the Indian trade minister every day."

"We have meetings next week at the OECD with, with the Malaysians, the Vietnamese, the EU."

"When it comes to the trade deficit, China's the biggest problem, but the EU is right behind them."

Market reaction

The US Dollar struggles to gather strength following these comments. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was little changed on the day at 99.38.