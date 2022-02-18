US Tech Stocks Trading: Elliott Wave strategies [Video]

US Stocks: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Apple (AAPL).
07:47 Amazon (AMZN).
10:31 Alphabet (GOOGL).
11:05 Meta Platforms (FB).
11:43 Microsoft (MSFT).
13:15 Tesla (TSLA).
14:55 Square (SQ).
15:16 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) GS BAC.
21:33 Thanks for watching!
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Meta Platforms, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below.
Stock strategies and analysis overview: Using Apple and the US banks as the Elliott Wave template for the markets. Apple is approaching Wave (c) of b) of 2 of (5), once this is completed,
we can look to build long positions into Wave 3 of (5) for many of the stocks and indices
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave Tracking two bullish counts.
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave (i) of c) of 2 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave (iii) of c) of 2 of (5).
Meta Platforms FB Elliott Wave (iii) of c) of (4).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave (c) of b) of 2 of (5).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (a) of ii) of 3 of (5).
Square SQ Elliott Wave iii of (v) of v) of c of (2).
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Elliott Wave (c) of b) of 2 of (5).
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
