A sliding scale of potential EU retaliation against US tariffs, depending on trade negotiation progress. Sectoral tariffs are likely to be the key determinant of how far the EU is willing to push its own tariffs. There's a growing risk of EU retaliation following the 9 July deadline, even if talks are extended. However, any EU retaliation is likely to be narrower, less severe and more targeted than US measures, Standard Chartered's economist Christopher Graham reports.
EU may show some teeth
"We recently noted that the contours of an EU-US trade deal were emerging, and that there was EU growing readiness to accept a minimum US baseline tariff without resorting to retaliation. However, US sectoral tariffs are likely to elicit a retaliatory response from the EU, particularly those already in place on autos (at 25%) and potentially yet to come on pharmaceuticals. If major concessions were offered to the EU on these fronts – as we have so far seen with the UK-US deal – then the EU may still opt not to retaliate, for fear of sparking an economically damaging tit-for-tat trade war; but this would be a difficult outcome for the EU to achieve, in our view. If instead substantial tariffs remain in place, we think some degree of EU tariff retaliation is likely."
"We also think there is a growing risk that this retaliation could come soon after the 9 July deadline passes, potentially on 14 July when the current paused EU tariffs are set to take effect. Our base case remains that a framework deal or memorandum of understanding can be agreed by the 9 July deadline that allows for an extension of negotiations and US tariffs at their current rates. However, the EU will likely calculate that it needs to increase its economic leverage to ensure the best possible trade deal. This could include activating retaliatory measures already on the table to create a new benchmark from the EU side, despite some EU states being concerned that this could destabilise talks. At the very least, we are likely to see stronger threats of retaliation from the EU, including broadening the range of potential targets to include US services."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with daily tops near 1.1630
EUR/USD’s recovery now picks up pace and encourages the pair to dispute its daily highs near the 1.1630 zone on Wednesday. The bounce in spot comes on the back of the loss of momentum in the Greenback, which surrendered its earlier gains as investors seem to return to the risk-associated universe. There was no news from the second congresional testimony by Chief Powell.
GBP/USD keeps the range bound trade in the low-1.3600s
GBP/USD regained traction and reclaimed the 1.3600 level and above on Wednesday, trying some consolidation with the US Dollar's lack of obvious direction and the overall positive tone in the risk complex.
Gold meets some contention around $3,310
Gold prices remains gloomy on Wednesday, falling for the sixth day in a row although meeting some initial cushion around the $3,310 region per troy ounce amid a vacillating US Dollar and Powell's cautious message.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin aims for $110,000 as Ethereum, XRP derivatives show signs of life again
Cryptocurrencies show signs of extending gains on Wednesday, following a sharp recovery from the weekend sell-off, which saw Bitcoin slip below the $100,000 mark. The ceasefire between Israel and Iran continues to bolster sentiment in the market, as reflected by BTC's steady rise.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.