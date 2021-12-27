US T-bond yields ease from two-week top, S&P 500 Futures defend 4,700 as Omicron, holidays play their roles

- US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a fortnight high, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains.
- Omicron woes battle stimulus hopes, holiday season amid a sluggish session.
- Off in New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the UK add to the market’s inaction.
Risk sentiment dwindles during early Monday as global traders cheer the holiday mood during the final days of 2021.
In doing so, the market participants ignore recently escalating numbers of the South African COVID-19 variant, namely Omicron. The reason could be linked to the mixed updates over the US President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better (BBB) plan and geopolitical concerns surrounding Russia and Ukraine, not to forget upbeat retail sales figures from the US.
That said, the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.1 basis points (bps) to 1.482%, stepping back from a two-week high flashed the previous day. On the contrary, the S&P 500 Futures rise 0.11% intraday around 4,720 by the press time.
The average number of new US coronavirus cases has risen 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, per Reuters tally whereas the UK and France reported a fresh high of Covid-19 daily infections, respectively crossing 122,000 and 94,000 daily cases at the latest. Elsewhere, China reported 206 new COVID-19 cases for December 25 versus 140 the previous day while Australia’s most populous state New South Wales (NSW) unfortunately reported a new high in coronavirus infections, to 6,394, while ABC news cites 36% fall in tests.
The Omicron woes resulted in the cancellations of over 4,500 flights during the Christmas weekend. However, global policymakers remain hopeful to overcome the pandemic amid promising studies showing lesser hospitalizations.
Further, geopolitical Russia and Ukraine also gain the market’s attention after Moscow withdraw 10,000 tops from the border with Kyiv during Christmas. The TASS news agency also reported that Russia has received a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) proposal to commence talks on Moscow's security concerns on Jan. 12 and is considering it. Though, the pressure global policymakers trying to exert on Russia seems to fail to placate the tension.
Elsewhere, US Vice President Kamala Harris sounds hopeful over the passage of President Biden’s BBB stimulus plan despite Senator Joe Manchin’s rejection, while speaking on the CBS interview. Though, US VP Harris also cited inflation fears and showed readiness to tame them, which in turn favors the Fed’s hawkish view and underpin the market fears.
Additionally, a report from Mastercard, shared by Reuters, shows that the US retail sales rose 8.5% during this year's holiday shopping season from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24.
Looking forward, an off in major markets and the year-end holiday mood will restrict the momentum but US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for December, expected 13.2 versus 11.8 prior, may offer intermediate moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1300
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a very tight range around 1.1300 on Monday as trading volumes remain thin following the Christmas break. There won't be any high-tier data releases in the remainder of the day and subdued trading action is likely to remain unchanged.
GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.3400 as American traders return
GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase around 1.3400 on Monday heading into the American session. The cautious market mood could limit the pair's upside but no significant market action is expected ahead of the New Year holiday.
Gold Price Forecast: Optimism weighs on the greenback, December high at sight Premium
Gold trades at fresh one-week highs amid a better market mood putting pressure on the greenback. The American currency eases against most major rivals as Wall Street heads firmly north following the long Christmas weekend.
Shiba Inu price on the verge of 42% upswing as SHIB bulls prepare for a major breakout
Shiba Inu price is preparing for a significant ascent as it nears a crucial line of resistance. If SHIB slices above $0.00003902, the canine-themed cryptocurrency could be headed for a 42% climb.
US Stocks: Three reasons for the Santa Rally, and why a hangover could come in early 2022 Premium
Markets have been cheerful in the festive season – but explaining the S&P 500's new highs cannot be only labeled a "Santa Rally." There are three major drivers for the upbeat mood, but they could easily reverse and cause a nasty New Year's hangover.