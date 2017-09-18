US stocks hit fresh record highs

Major US equity indices witnessed a positive opening on Monday, with all the three major indices hitting fresh record high levels during the opening hour of trade.

Easing geopolitical tensions over the Korean peninsula remains supportive of improving investors' appetite for riskier assets - like equities and helped built on the last week's strong gains.

At the time of reporting, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 45-points to 22,315, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 20-points to 6,469. Meanwhile, the broader S&P 500 was up nearly 6-points and has now moved past the key 2,500 psychological mark.

This week's key highlight would be the FOMC's two-day meeting, ending on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to maintain status quo. The Fed, however, is expected to lay some groundwork to start unwinding its massive $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

The Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments at the post-meeting press conference would provide fresh clues about the health of the US economy and the central bank's take on stubbornly low inflationary pressure.