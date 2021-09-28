US stocks forecast: Wall Street's trader's fears outstrip greed, for now

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 565.16 points.
  • The S&P 500 dropped 90.34 points and the Nasdaq Composite shed 420.41 points.

Wall Street stocks were ending the day deeply in the red as investors moved away from risk as US Treasury yields rallied over deepening concerns for persistent inflation. In the background, but moving to the fore, traders also have started to position for risks of a contentious debt ceiling negotiation in Washington failing to find a compromise in time. Additionally, a Conference Board report showed consumer confidence weakened unexpectedly in September to the lowest level since February.

All three major US stock indexes were crippled by some 2% or more. The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite index were on track for their largest monthly declines since September 2020. The tech sector was the worst off. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 565.16 points, or 1.62%, to 34,304.21, the S&P 500 dropped 90.34 points, or 2.03%, to 4,352.77 and the Nasdaq Composite shed 420.41 points, or 2.81%, to 14,549.56.

Stalemate on US debt ceiling negotiations

US Treasury yields moved up to their highest levels since June as investors priced for the US Federal Reserve's timeline to tightening its monetary policy sooner than expected. This was sparked by comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen who said she expected inflation to end 2021 near 4%.

Meanwhile, as Senate Republicans appeared set to strike down Democrats' efforts to extend the government's borrowing authority and avoid a potential US credit default, her stark warning to US lawmakers over the possibility of them being able to avert a government shutdown sent shivers down the spine of Wall Street as well.

She said the nation is moving closer to exhausting its borrowing capabilities which could cause "serious harm" to the economy. In the same vein, JP Morgan Chase  CEO Jamie Dimon said his bank has already begun preparing for potential US credit default as debt limit talks go to the wire. ''Failure to address US debt limits in time would be ''potentially catastrophic,'' he told Reuters. 

Tuesday's US stock market performers

As for performers, according to Reuters, 'among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, all but energy SPN ended red, with tech and communications services suffering the steepest percentage losses. Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Alphabet Inc GOOG weighed the heaviest on the S&P and Nasdaq.''

Evergrande risks could support US stocks

Meanwhile, the Evergrande risks remain in theme. This could in turn help to support the US stock market as international investors look for a safer haven than APAC markets that could be exposed to contagion. The US is regarded as one of the safest guarded markets to any possible systemic risks of the companies default and China's property market meltdown. There are now growing fears that Evergrande’s potential collapse won’t be able to be contained as easily as many initially believed. While Evergrande has missed paying $83.5 million in interest to offshore bondholders last week and has a $47.5 million coupon payment due on Wednesday, markets remain on edge and await news on how this is going to play out. 

S&P 500 61.8% golden ratio under pressure

 

Overview
Today last price 4357.15
Today Daily Change -83.10
Today Daily Change % -1.87
Today daily open 4440.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 4470.81
Daily SMA50 4447.89
Daily SMA100 4345.55
Daily SMA200 4134.24
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 4482.85
Previous Daily Low 4436.1
Previous Weekly High 4465.8
Previous Weekly Low 4305.6
Previous Monthly High 4545.05
Previous Monthly Low 4352.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4453.96
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4464.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 4423.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 4406.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 4376.53
Daily Pivot Point R1 4470.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 4499.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 4516.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off monthly lows, hovers around 1.1680

EUR/USD bounces off monthly lows, hovers around 1.1680

The EUR/USD slides during the day, trading at 1.1684, recording a 0.10% loss at the time of writing. The market sentiment is dismal. Fears of inflation in the Eurozone were triggered by an ongoing energy crunch, while in the UK fuel shortages, do the same.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis

GBP/USD plummets below 1.3550 on stronger dollar, energy crisis

GBP/USD has plunged under 1.3550, the lowest since January. Markets are in a sour mood as China suffers from power outages. The British army is on standby to mitigate fuel shortages. The pound ignores the hawkish comments from BOE Governor Bailey.

GBP/USD News

Gold bears aiming to retest the year low

Gold bears aiming to retest the year low

Supply change issues are taking their toll on global economic growth. Powell noted inflation is more concerning than earlier this year. XAU/USD has fallen to a fresh one-month low and has room to extend its slump

Gold News

Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October

Crypto markets prepare for a bullish October

Bitcoin price shows signs of bullish breakout as it traverses a falling wedge. Ethereum price also displays an optimistic outlook as it forms a descending parallel channel.

Read more

Confidence dips on bad news flurry despite jobs plentiful at record high

Confidence dips on bad news flurry despite jobs plentiful at record high

Consumer confidence dropped to a 7-month low as the Delta variant brought a spike in COVID cases. With no shortage of other factors to blame, such as wildfires, war, hurricanes and a border crisis, we see room for improvement in coming months.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures