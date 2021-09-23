US Stocks Forecast: Wall Street surfs a risk-on day

- Wall Street's benchmarks rode the waves of positive risk sentiment.
- Evergrande and the Fed were catalysts for an optimistic outlook for US stocks.
US stocks rallied on Thursday in broad risk-on sentiment while investors brushed off concerns that the Federal Reserve has turned more hawkish and is expected to reduce bond purchases “soon”. Instead, the Fed's improved economic projections and defusion of Chinese debt contagion risks have encouraged flows into the US.
The Fed on Wednesday announced prospects of a likely taper as soon as November while also signalling interest rate increases that may follow more quickly than expected. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the bar for lifting rates from zero is much higher than for tapering.
Global investors have been on tenterhooks ahead of Evergrande's payment obligations as there are fears its difficulties could pose systemic risks to China's financial system, and possibly spill over to other markets.
However, risk appetite was higher on easing concerns about the Evergrande debt crisis. The better mood started when Beijing injected fresh cash into its financial system ahead of an $83.5 million bond coupon by embattled property giant Evergrande. This helped to ease concerns over systemic risks to China's financial system and the potential for contagion through the matrix of global financial markets.
However, while the company's spokespeople have said the company with the endeavour to meet its debt liabilities, there is still no word as to when Evergrande will settle an $83.5 million in interest on a $2 billion offshore bond on Thursday and also a $47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment next week. The situation remains fluid and hence global investors may see the US as a safer place to invest.
Wall Street's performers
Nevertheless, MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe charged higher by 1.06%, gaining for a third session, the index had recovered all its losses from Monday, when it posted its biggest percentage drop in two months. The pan-European STOXX 600 index.STOXX rose 0.93%.
By the close on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5o6 points or 1.48%, the S&P 500 gained 53 points or 1.21% and the Nasdaq Composite added 140 points, or 0.92%. As for performers, the energy sector was the strongest in the S&P 500, rising 3,4%, while the interest rate sensitive financial sector added 2.50%. Real estate .and utilities were the only major groups to end lower on the day.
SP 500
|Overview
|Today last price
|4451.05
|Today Daily Change
|54.00
|Today Daily Change %
|1.23
|Today daily open
|4397.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|4479.3
|Daily SMA50
|4440.02
|Daily SMA100
|4337.86
|Daily SMA200
|4122.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|4416.6
|Previous Daily Low
|4331.95
|Previous Weekly High
|4493.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|4427.9
|Previous Monthly High
|4545.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|4352.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|4384.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|4364.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|4347.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|4297.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|4262.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|4431.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|4466.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|4516.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
