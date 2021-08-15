US Stocks: AVAV, CDNA, ESLT, HUBS, NIO and TDOC Elliott Wave analysis [Video]

US Stocks Analysis: AeroVironment Inc (AVAV), CareDx Inc (CDNA), Elbit Systems Inc (ESLT), Hubspot Inc (HUBS), Nio Inc (NIO) and Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave. Elliottician is Alessio Barretta
AeroVironment Inc.,
AVAV: Daily Chart, August 3 2021
Predicting further upside after overall correction into wave 4.
CareDx Inc.,
CDNA: Daily Chart, August 3 2021
Further downside to completed correction into wave 4).
Elbit Systems Inc.,
ESLT: Daily Chart, August 4 2021
Expecting one last move up before a pullback.
Hubspot Inc,
HUBS: Daily Chart, August 4 2021
Possibly expecting further upside.
Nio Inc
NIO: Daily Chart, August 4 2021
Expecting a 3 wave pullback into wave ii).
Teladoc Health Inc.,
TDOC: Daily Chart, August 4 2021
Expecting a resumption of the uptrend.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery after US Consumer Sentiment plunged
EUR/USD keeps advancing after the preliminary estimate of the August Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index came in at 70.2, unexpectedly contracting to its lowest in almost a decade. Dollar pressure across the FX board.
GBP/USD still battling to extend gains beyond 1.3800
The receding dollar’s demand helps GBP/USD to advance toward the 1.3820 region, although its bullish potential remains limited. The UK economy has shown solid signs of progress in Q2.
XAU/USD stays poised to extend recovery
Following Wednesday's decisive rebound, the XAU/USD pair fluctuated in a tight range before closing flat a little above $1,750 on Thursday.
Experts believe Bitcoin is on its way to $92,000
Bitcoin nearly reversed the inflows to exchanges during the May sell-off with peak outflows. The asset has rebounded strongly and is ready for a breakout.
Why is NIO down again? Delivery numbers disappoint on strong earnings
NIO stock has not reacted well to a reasonable set of numbers released on Wednesday after the market closed. NIO announced earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 of $-0.03 versus the expectations for a $-0.11 result.